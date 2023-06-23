How are Florida fans enjoying Omaha after the Gators advance to the MCWS finals?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many fans of the Florida Gators are thrilled that their team is headed to the finals of the Men’s College World Series, but with Florida having an off day, where might you find Gator fans?

Folks from all over the county took the day to check out Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

“We've seen some animals today that we've never seen anywhere else. so we've been impressed with the zoo. Everybody keeps telling us too ‘the zoo is amazing, you have to go to the zoo’ and now I see why,” said John Salisbury.

The Gators advanced to the final on Wednesday, meaning they have open days if they're sticking around Omaha for the weekend. One family just got here on Wednesday.

“When we won the game the other day, I knew we were in the driver's seat to get to the championship,” said Salisbury.

Florida fans are still riding the high from Wednesday’s win.

“Nerve-wracking… yah took a few years off my life. Might need to find somebody selling blood pressure medicine for the championship the way our three games have gone,” said Kyle Amamn.

So, what do they think about Omaha?

“Love it. Love the newer stadium, been too old one, been to the new one, great town,” said Brian Fortune.

“See the downtown come alive, really watch everybody get excited. We've met a lot of Omaha people and kinda getting to interact with them and see it. It was really awesome,” said Jillian Renicks.

