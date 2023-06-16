'I bought 150 lbs of shrimp': Fans tailgate for the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many fans have been enjoying their tailgates so far at the Men's College World Series.

While some may be tailgating for the first time, others like Mickey Lanclos are seasoned veterans.

“I bought 150 lbs of shrimp and three sacks of crawfish which is about 120 lbs,” Lanclos said.

While Lanclos enjoys sharing his Louisiana crawfish boil with anyone who wants any, others like Abby Mills enjoy sharing her artwork.

“It always just brings me back to the good old days, like we used to be at Rosenblatt, now we’re here,” said Mills. “And it just brings me so much joy to do it.”

Fans from far and wide put up their tents and got out their grills. For some, it was even a homecoming of sorts.

Former TCU baseball player and Omaha native, Ryan Merrill, has not been back for the MCWS since he played in it for the Frogs in 2017.

“Coming home and just watching the run that TCU has had this year has just been incredible and we just had to be a part of it,” Merrill said.

Being a part of the MCWS environment has been something that is rooted in Shannon Davis’ family tradition.

“We come down to the CWS every year,” she said. “I saw the last year at Rosenblatt so we came the first year at T.D Ameritrade and we’ve been coming ever since.”

Tailgating is allowed in all Charles Schwab Field and CHI Health Center Omaha lots.

Tailgate festivities can not extend into additional parking stalls and no tents can be staked into the ground.

