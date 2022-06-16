Large crowds coming to Omaha for CWS: what security measure should you expect?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in Omaha for the College World Series. The Omaha Police and Fire Departments are prepared to keep everyone safe.

"I don't feel any hesitancy about coming. I feel really safe," Larry Cantey, College World Series fan, said.

For Pam and Larry Cantey, who are in town for their first College World Series, they said seeing the police presence was expected.

"It wasn't anything that surprised me. It didn't look like they were expecting any sort of major trouble, just preparing for this many people from different areas," Larry said.

Omaha police have the public's safety top of mind. There are barricades in the street to help with traffic and fans will notice a police presence in and around the stadium.

"We do have a high level of security at the College World Series like we do every year," said Omaha Police Department Captain Mark Desler. "This year especially, we are asking for help from the fans, the general population: if you see something, please say something."

Desler said people should remember to be self-aware and police will be around to help.

"If a guest needs assistance the best thing to do would be approach a police officer on the street, approach a crowd manager or somebody inside of the stadium if they need help and go about it that way," Desler said.

He said to make sure you come prepared with a plan for parking and know the guidelines for entering the games. OPD says there is one change this year that fans will notice at the entrances to the stadium.

"This is the first year there will be walk-through metal detectors. It is not a type of metal detector that you have to unload everything out of your pockets," Desler said. "But if you do set the metal detector off, expect to be wanded afterwards."

According to Desler, this process should make the entrance run a bit smoother than in previous years. If you are attending the games, remember that there is a clear bag policy in place and no weapons or large water bottles are allowed inside.

For Pam and Larry, they said they are ready and excited to watch some baseball.

"We do appreciate, just the City of Omaha not letting their guard down and just being prepared," Pam Cantey said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.