Lightning causes brief delay during CWS games Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite some stormy skies folks still enjoyed plenty of great baseball action as the College World Series continued into its second day Saturday with games three and four both pulling in nearly 24,000 fans each.

There was a slight delay during the middle of the Wake Forest vs. Stanford game when lightning sent fans away from their seats and into the concourse.

The delay didn't last long though and the players' fans and family got right back into the action.

"It's really a dream come true,” said Josh Roland, the father of Wake Forest Pitcher Cole Roland. “Ever since 3rd grade when you're playing baseball, you're practicing, to have it culminate here in the College World Series is a dream come true."

There is more CWS action coming up Sunday when Virgina and TCU along with Oral Roberts and Florida match up for games six and seven.

