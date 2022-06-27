Ole Miss fans react after baseball team wins Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The celebration was on for Ole Miss as thousands of fans flooded out of Charles Schwab Field Sunday.

The baseball team went all the way for the first time ever, pulling off a come-from-behind win at the Men’s College World Series.

"It was awesome, we were down and we managed to come back on a couple of wild pitches," Griff Barber, an Ole Miss fan said. "It’s just one of those things, never give up."

Ole Miss fans were hard to miss, many not afraid to make the long trip all the way from Mississippi.

All were here in Omaha with the hope of experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime win.

"We’ve never gotten this far before so we knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Laura Barber, Ole Miss fan said. "We got in the car and it took two days to get here driving."

Aside from the game, fans said their entire time here in town left a good impression.

"The weather’s perfect and Omaha is just beautiful and clean and welcoming," Laura said. "We’ve just had a great time here."

Early estimates say as many as 20,000 Ole Miss fans were in attendance at Sunday's game. There were nearly 27,000 total fans in the stadium.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.