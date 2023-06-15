Omaha Police plan to keep fans safe at the Men’s College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Men’s College World Series (MCWS) is an event that draws hundreds of thousands to Omaha each year.

With such a large attendance rate, the Omaha Police Department wants to be diligent in coordinating its efforts to keep the community safe.

On Thursday morning, OPD was notified of a suspicious package right outside of gate two at Charles Schwab Field.

OPD Captain Mark Desler said that police used common procedures to clear the area.

“We take something like that seriously because you just don’t know,” he said. “You know, we find a lot of backpacks and a lot of things that people will bring that they just set down and inadvertently walk away from, but we take them seriously. We treat them like they’re dangerous because we have to.”

During this busy time of year for the City of Omaha, Desler said with the number of officers they have surrounding the MCWS, the area turns into the 6th precinct for those 10 days.

To understand just how many officers they have involved, Desler said the downtown area has around 40 patrol cars along with help from federal and state officers.

Especially after games and during the nightlife activities, Desler said there will be a strong police presence to ensure everyone’s safety.

For fans attending the MCWS, whether to a game or join in on some of the festivities, be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

If you see something that looks out of place or suspicious, find an officer, a security guard or just call 9-1-1.

For more information about security and what you can bring into the stadium, go to http://police.cityofomaha.org

