Omaha teen greets CWS fans with hand-drawn team logos; tailgaters have fun no matter what

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is now the epicenter of college baseball as the Men's College World Series games started up Friday afternoon.

We hung out before and during that game, including with one really talented Omaha high schooler.

In the middle of Parking Lot D fans could walk around and find stunning chalk art of the College World Series team logos.

Sixteen-year-old Abby Mills from Omaha has been doing this since 2019 and doesn’t draw much outside of the CWS tailgate, but she still doesn’t use stencils.

