Omaha's Brazen Head Irish Pub is hoping to host fans of the Fighting Irish

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha is known as a Catholic and Irish town and with Notre Dame arriving, for the first time in 20 years, a local Irish pub plans to host Fighting Irish fans.

The Brazen Head Irish Pub, although not a sports bar, says they will have the game on hoping their authenticity will attract fans.

“It's a rich and cozy atmosphere, but we love to have fun and I think people might be surprised we are in a strip mall on 78th street in Omaha, Nebraska. But we do the Irish stuff right here — lots of authentic Irish dishes, lots of different Guinness drinks that we make and, yeah, there is kind of something for everyone,” said Teri Ochoa from The Brazen Head.

The Brazen Head will have drink specials tomorrow featuring their Guinness beers and they're prepared to host large groups.

