Parking changes: Where will you find the cheapest, best Men's College World Series parking?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In time for the 2023 Men's College World Series, Omaha has made significant changes to how street parking works downtown and midtown.

Only the base of meters remain. If you don't want to use the Park Omaha app or pay online, you'll need to use a multi-space meter box.

And in the highest-traffic spots, time limits are no more. But because of how the rates work, you might not be willing to stay in the busiest spots all day long.

New Zones

The "high turnover" zone is a dollar each of the first two hours, but increases beyond that, up to $29 for the day. The "medium turnover" zone is similar: A dollar for each of the first three hours, then increasing up to $15.50 for the day.

The "low turnover" zone, marked by an 'E' for economy, is a flat rate: Just 50 cents an hour, with a max of $6 a day.

College World Series event rate

Some of the street parking around the stadium will be subject to an event rate. Between 14th, 17th, Cass and Cuming Streets, it's $30 a day.

Where's the cheapest option?

That means the cheapest parking, if you're willing to walk, is parking in the "Economy" zone that isn't subject to the $30 per day event rate. That's 50 cents an hour with a $6 daily max. The on-street parking is hourly, so it offers more flexibility than event parking.

This, of course, is not counting any free street parking you might find if you're more than willing to walk.

City lots and garages

These city lots and garages will be $15 a day:



Park 8 Garage (1215 Capitol Avenue)

Omaha World-Herald Garage (325 N 12th Street)

Mike Fahey Parking Lot (1607 Mike Fahey Street)

The surface lots under the I-480 interstate located between 15th and 19th Streets.

Some can be reserved online in advance, for a lower rate. Click here or use the ParkMobile app (not the Park Omaha app).

Stadium lots

MECA's lots closest to the stadium, B and D, require passes. However, Lot D may accept drive-ups on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lot A and the MECA garage near the CHI Health Center are $15 per day and first come, first serve.

More information on parking and transportation is hereand here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.