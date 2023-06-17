Some Omaha businesses see big boost with Men's College World Series, others work to gain traction

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a fan base that keeps on giving.

"It's really not the same when they are not here," said Jack Barrett Jeffrey, manager of Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill. "To see all of these LSU folks coming back, they are like family to us and I think when LSU is in Omaha they bring a certain type of fun."

Regardless of where the Men's College World Series is hosted in Omaha, Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill packs full of visitors.

"I think the food speaks for itself. I think the crew here, like I said, our employees are fun they are nice and we are ready to tackle the week," Jeffrey said.

And now the LSU is back in town, that means "Sunday at 2 p.m. we are having a crawfish boil. They are actually on their way right now, they are driving up I-29," Jeffrey said.

While tradition carries on off of Leavenworth Street, Sips On 10th, hopes to find its own fan base after just three months of being in business.

"We weren't exactly sure kind of where to focus our money and our efforts. And I think after this year we will have a really good idea as to what we can prepare for, for next year," said Jaclyn Oltmans, owner of Sips On 10th.

Oltmans said despite the uncertainty of what the series might bring, they had a busy Thursday night.

"We are kind of on the way to the zoo. We are kind of on the way to Little Bohemia. I know Lo Sole Mio was always really busy during the College World Series, so we are expecting a crowd. So we staffed up accordingly," Oltmans said.

Located just south of the Old Market, Sips On 10th is using social media and geo-tracking to reach Omaha visitors.

"It's hard if you have never been here to find out about us. So we are really relying on social media to get those people in, that are in town, wanting to maybe start some new traditions," Oltmans said.

With five TVs, a new patio and a variety of food options and drinks, Sips On 10th is ready to go.

"Hopefully if we can get them here this year, we can get them here in future years," Oltmans said.

Sips On 10th is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday they are open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

