Staying hydrated during the Men’s College World Series: 'Keep an eye on your buddies'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With temperatures heating up into the 90s, it’s important for fans to be prepared for the heat and to stay hydrated.

Rich Neito, with Union Medical Services, knows firsthand what dehydration can do to a person.

“The past couple of days since the beginning of the series, the heat and humidity have affected some people,” said Neito. “We try to preach hydrate, hydrate, hydrate with water.”

If someone does become dehydrated, the on-site medics are there to help get those people feeling better.

To avoid potential risks with dehydration, Toni Colombo with the Eastern Nebraska Medical Corps recommends fans hydrate 24 hours in advance, but that’s not all. Colombo also recommends alternating Gatorade and water.

“It’s a good idea especially if you have a chronic illness or are at risk, that’s super important,” said Colombo.

Drinking things like Gatorade which have electrolytes in them can help with dehydration.

In the stadium, there are three water bottle refilling stations for fans to bring their empty water bottles to.

It’s important to remember that water bottles must be emptied before entering the stadium and should be clear plastic bottles under 20 oz.

Some signs of dehydration include profuse sweating, severe cramping and fatigue.

“Keep an eye on your buddies and the other people in the stands and walking around,” said Colombo.

Whether fans are attending the MCWS or simply just getting outside, it’s important to follow some of these tips in order to stay safe and hydrated.

