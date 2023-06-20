Union Pacific's Big Boy is the world's largest operational steam engine and its on display in Omaha right now

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans from all over the country come to the Men's College World Series, but some folks come from just as far to see the temporary attraction parked across the street.

They are here to see the Union Pacific's "Big Boy.” It is a 1.1-million-pound steam locomotive that is the world's largest in operation.

Visitors from Alaska, Pennsylvania and more have seen it during this Omaha trip for the Home Run Express Tour.

"It draws crowds like no other steam locomotive I've ever witnessed. I've been around mini steam locomotives in my railroading career and the big boy absolutely is the top-tier locomotive when it comes to public enthusiasm," said Ed Dickens, manager of U.P. Heritage Operations.

Folks can see "Big Boy" up close on Wednesday or over the weekend from noon to 6 p.m.

It can be found just to the north of Charles Schwab Field.

