Council Bluffs turns purple as fans cheer on Max Duggan in College Football Playoff National Championship game

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — Council Bluffs decked out in purple in support of Lewis Central grad, Max Duggan.

"We are so thrilled to see a hometown kid. He is amazing. He has done amazing this whole season," said Kelly Wegner, a Council Bluffs resident.

Council Bluffs residents now big TCU fans, cheered extra loud for Duggan as he took the big stage.

"It is a huge impact. It really is a huge impact to see someone do as well as he has, coming from all the adversity that he has. He has had to deal with so much and he has come back and he has done amazing for all of us," Wegner said.

Max took the College Championship game field, leading the Horned Frogs again the Georgia Bulldogs. Duggan's third cousin was out in Council Bluffs to support.

"It's really nice to be his cousin, I just love seeing him on tv," Grant Fisher.

Despite a tough first half, Duggan fans remained hopeful.

"You know he has had some mistakes, but I feel like he can definitely come back. I mean like she said he is a 'comeback kid'. I feel like he can definitely make a second-half come back and beat Georgia," Fisher said.

So how was Max feeling ahead of the game? 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson caught up with one person who has seen him take the field several times.

"His approach and demeanor is always the same. He usually stays pretty calm, cool and collected, as he is getting ready. His approach you know a lot of the stuff, the preparation happens probably when they got back to Fort Worth and got ready for this game," said Justin Kammrad, head football coach at Lewis Central.

Kammrad went to Los Angeles for the game but hadn't seen Duggan prior to the big game.

"You know, I know his mom was able to go up to their hotel last night and go see him and that kind of stuff," Kammrad said.

Coach Kammrad and fans in Council Bluffs are supportive of Duggan no matter the outcome.

"Inspiring you know, players that play in Council Bluffs schools, especially at Treynor. We all know him and feel like a hometown kid playing on the big screen and hopefully going to the NFL and getting drafted. It's really nice to see," Fisher said.

And fans weren't the only ones in purple today in Council Bluffs. The entrance to the city on west Broadway was lit up in purple for Max Duggan and TCU.

