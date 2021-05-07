Watch
Sports

Actions

Court: Black ex-Hawkeyes can proceed with parts of lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
Sean M. Haffey
<p>PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes on the sidelines in the 102nd Rose Bowl Game against the Stanford Cardinal on January 1, 2016 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)</p>
Ferentz talks expectations at Big Ten media day
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:02:21-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit brought by a group of former Iowa football players alleging a culture of staff members mistreating Black players can move forward.

All or parts of some of the allegations have been thrown out. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and former strength coach Chris Doyle remain the focal points of the lawsuit filed in Iowa's southern district.

The 13 plaintiffs allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the "Iowa Way" promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz and retaliated against for speaking out.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning