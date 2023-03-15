Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Creighton Bluejay's Ryan Kalkbrenner named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

CREIGHTON VS UC RIVERSIDE
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton plays during a game against UC Riverside at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The Bluejays beat the Highlanders handily, 80-51.<br/>
CREIGHTON VS UC RIVERSIDE
Posted at 9:17 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 22:17:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton men’s basketball center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The junior center already earned his second consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year award this season, only the 11th player in history to win it more than once.

Kalkbrenner is averaging 2.2 blocked shots per game, the best in the Big East and 18th-best nationally. He ranks second in Creighton history in blocked shots with 192 for his career.

Kalkbrenner also ranks second on the Jays in rebounds this season, averaging 6.2 per game.

UCLA junior Jaylen Clark, Northwestern senior Chase Audige and Rutgers fifth-year Caleb McConnell, all guards, are also being considered for DPOY.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 2 at a brunch during the Final Four in Houston.

Creighton (21-12) faces N.C. State (23-10) on Friday in Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Time on TNT.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings