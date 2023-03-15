Creighton Bluejay's Ryan Kalkbrenner named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton men’s basketball center Ryan Kalkbrenner is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The junior center already earned his second consecutive Big East Defensive Player of the Year award this season, only the 11th player in history to win it more than once.

Kalkbrenner is averaging 2.2 blocked shots per game, the best in the Big East and 18th-best nationally. He ranks second in Creighton history in blocked shots with 192 for his career.

Kalkbrenner also ranks second on the Jays in rebounds this season, averaging 6.2 per game.

UCLA junior Jaylen Clark, Northwestern senior Chase Audige and Rutgers fifth-year Caleb McConnell, all guards, are also being considered for DPOY.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, April 2 at a brunch during the Final Four in Houston.

Creighton (21-12) faces N.C. State (23-10) on Friday in Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central Time on TNT.

