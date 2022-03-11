Creighton defeats Marquette 74-63 in Big East tourney
Frank Franklin II/AP
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) drives past Marquette's Tyler Kolek (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big East conference tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 20:27:42-05
NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Ryan Hawkins recorded 18 points as Creighton defeated Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference Tourney quarterfinals. Darryl Morsell led the Golden Eagles on Thursday with 18 points.
