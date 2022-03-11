Creighton defeats Marquette 74-63 in Big East tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Ryan Hawkins recorded 18 points as Creighton defeated Marquette 74-63 in the Big East Conference Tourney quarterfinals. Darryl Morsell led the Golden Eagles on Thursday with 18 points.

