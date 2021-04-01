Creighton forward Christian Bishop to enter transfer portal

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Creighton basketball forward Christian Bishop announced on Wednesday night that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Bishop tweeted that it was a family decision and he wants to explore other opportunities to grow as a player and as a person.

The junior finished fourth on the team in scoring this past season with 11.0 points per game. His 6.4 rebounds per game and 68.1 field goal percentage were both team bests.

Bishop said he was thankful for all the support from the Creighton community and asked that people "respect the decision."

Creighton advanced to the Sweet 16 this season before a loss to unbeaten Gonzaga last weekend.

Respect the decision pic.twitter.com/Nv6rOR5fZG — Christian Bishop (@chris_bishop13) April 1, 2021

