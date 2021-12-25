Creighton game postponed due to COVID in Georgetown basketball team

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton Bluejays were set to host Georgetown Tuesday, but COVID in the Georgetown program forced a postponement, the Big East Conference announced on Friday.

The Big East will try to reschedule the game. If that is not possible, it will be ruled a no-contest.

Georgetown was also unable to play at Providence on Wednesday.

Both season ticket holders and people with single-game tickets will be able to use their ticket for a rescheduled game, Creighton says. Single-game ticket holders can receive a refund. If it's not rescheduled, season ticket holders will receive credit options at the end of the regular season.

Until Thursday, the Big East policy was to force a team not able to play due to the virus to forfeit. But that policy was changed due to "significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases nationally and within Big East programs due to the spread of the omicron variant."

Four Big East games were originally ruled as forfeits due to COVID-19. But under the conference's new policy, those games are not forfeits and efforts will be made to reschedule the games.

Teams need at least seven scholarship players and one coach available for a game under the policy.

Creighton will have extra time to rest for its next game at Marquette on New Year's Day at 11:00 a.m. which will be broadcast on FS1.

