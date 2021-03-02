Creighton hoops coach McDermott apologizes for insensitive remarks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott is apologizing for remarks made to student-athletes and staff after a loss on Feb. 27.

“Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everyone to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation," he said that day.

He issued a statement regarding the remarks on Tuesday, saying he used a "terribly inappropriate" analogy about staying together as a team despite the loss.

“I immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with the team," he said in a statement. "I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach. I am deeply sorry. I have apologized to our student-athletes and to our staff, as well as to President Hendrickson and Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen.

"Over the last 72 hours, I have engaged in multiple difficult conversations with student athletes, staff, parents, and University administrators and I realize the pain that my words have caused. For that, I sincerely apologize. I am committed to ensure that this will never happen again and am using this as a learning experience. While there remains work to be done and trust to earn back, I appreciate our student-athletes' honesty and will maintain an open dialogue as we grow and learn together."

Creighton University released the following statement on Tuesday, saying McDermott's remarks have "no place" in the Creighton community. The university said any disciplinary action will remain confidential as its a personnel matter.

McDermott has coached at Creighton since 2010. The Blue Jays are currently ranked 14th in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

Creighton’s full statement regarding the offensive language used by Creighton Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott. pic.twitter.com/3YuS7tccPe — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 2, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.