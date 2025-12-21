Creighton men's basketball blows out Marquette in first Big East home game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a slow start against Marquette, the Creighton men's basketball team found its groove in its first Big East home game of the season.

The Jays beat the Golden Eagles 84-63.

CU's surge was fueled by Nik Graves, who came off the bench and dropped 17 points in the first half, which held for the team lead in the end.

He hit three straight triples in less than 40 seconds a little more than halfway through the period, the last of which drew a foul, giving the Jays a 17-point lead.

It was 46-32 at halftime and the Jays rolled from there.

Isaac Traudt added 14 points while Josh Dix had 10.

Ten different players scored for CU.

The Jays host Utah Tech Monday at 7 p.m.