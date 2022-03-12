Creighton routs No. 11 Providence to reach Big East final

NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton into the Big East championship game with a stunning 85-58 blowout of No. 11 Providence in the semifinals.

Alex O'Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season. They're still looking for their first Big East Tournament title.

The surprising Bluejays will play eighth-ranked and second-seeded Villanova for the championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Al Durham had 21 points on a rare miserable night this season for the top-seeded Friars.

