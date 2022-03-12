Watch
Creighton routs No. 11 Providence to reach Big East final

Frank Franklin II/AP
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and Trey Alexander (23) react during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Providence in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in New York. Creighton won 85-58. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 09:51:32-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton into the Big East championship game with a stunning 85-58 blowout of No. 11 Providence in the semifinals.

Alex O'Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season. They're still looking for their first Big East Tournament title.

The surprising Bluejays will play eighth-ranked and second-seeded Villanova for the championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Al Durham had 21 points on a rare miserable night this season for the top-seeded Friars.

