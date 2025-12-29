Creighton senior Kennedy Townsend has career game in near-comeback against Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMTV) — Early in the fourth quarter Sunday at Georgetown, the Creighton women's basketball team found itself down 19 points.

But something clicked for the Jays, outscoring the Hoyas 27-12 in the period.

In the end, Creighton fell just short, 76-74 for its second conference loss of the season.

Senior Kennedy Townsend dropped a career-high 30 points in this game, 13 of those came in the fourth quarter.

Her previous best was 16 points in 2024 at Kansas State.

Millard West grad Neleigh Gessert had 14 points and Ava Zediker added 12.

Grace Boffeli grabbed 14 rebounds for CU.

The Jays open the new year on the road at Villanova on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.