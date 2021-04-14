Creighton star Zegarowski says he's declaring for NBA draft

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski says he’s leaving Creighton and declaring for the NBA draft.

He's the biggest name in an exodus that started after the Bluejays’ run to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation and averaged a team-leading 15.8 points per game as a junior after being named the Big East preseason player of the year.

Zegarowski is the fourth starter to announce his departure. The attrition follows head coach Greg McDermott’s use of racially insensitive language during a locker-room talk following a Feb. 27 loss.

