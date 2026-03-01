Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

Creighton volleyball to host spring match against Nebraska

The match will be at D.J. Sokol Arena on April 17.
MON Huskers Jays Volleyball.jpg
KMTV
MON Huskers Jays Volleyball.jpg
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: Creighton and Nebraska will face off in a spring volleyball match.

The Bluejays announced the news Saturday.

The match will be on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton volleyball season ticket holders will get information about ticket presale.

If there is space left, a public sale would happen March 9.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood