Creighton volleyball to host spring match against Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: Creighton and Nebraska will face off in a spring volleyball match.
The Bluejays announced the news Saturday.
Bluejays. Huskers.— Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) February 28, 2026
A big-time spring volleyball matchup is coming to D.J. Sokol Arena! #GoJays pic.twitter.com/KmiXP8WrYL
The match will be on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Creighton volleyball season ticket holders will get information about ticket presale.
If there is space left, a public sale would happen March 9.