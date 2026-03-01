Creighton volleyball to host spring match against Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: Creighton and Nebraska will face off in a spring volleyball match.

The Bluejays announced the news Saturday.

Bluejays. Huskers.



A big-time spring volleyball matchup is coming to D.J. Sokol Arena! #GoJays pic.twitter.com/KmiXP8WrYL — Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) February 28, 2026

The match will be on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton volleyball season ticket holders will get information about ticket presale.

If there is space left, a public sale would happen March 9.