Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The women’s volleyball teams for Creighton and Nebraska will face off Wednesday night at CHI Health Center Arena. It's an in-state volleyball match-up for the record books.

“We want to really showcase the great volleyball in this state,” Kirsten Bernthal Booth Creighton head coach said.

The match could very well make history for something outside of the actual game — Creighton staff are trying to break an attendance record for the largest crowd at an NCAA volleyball game.

The current record is 15,000 tickets, and so far more than 14,000 have been sold for the game.

Creighton University staff say Nebraska is serious when it comes to supporting volleyball, they said interest in the sport is growing.

“We're hoping that people from Lincoln make the trip down. There's a lot of people in Omaha that have interest in this game.” Anderson said. “We've heard from a lot of high schools and groups that are interested in bringing their high school team down just as a showcase.”

Booth said while the big crowd may make the game feel a bit different, her team remains focused.

“We'll approach this match the same way we do any other match,” Booth said. “It's a great opportunity in front of us.”

The game is set to start at 5 p.m. at CHI Health Center Arena.

