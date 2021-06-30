CWS fans gearing up for the final game of the series; tailgating excitement

OMAHA, Neb. — The College World Series fans have some mixed feelings today. They’re nervous, they’re confident, they’re excited, but above all they’re having so much fun!

Fans are really enjoying their last game in Omaha. Not only are they having a blast, these fans really love their teams.

“This is the greatest place on earth outside of Dudy Noble [Field], baseball is in all of our blood and we just got to be here. We have to.”

“We’ve been waiting for this for 40-something-years and this is the dude effect. It’s just like being at home, we love tailgating, cooking, all your buddies, drink a cold beer.”

“We have a place out past outfield fence and we have a BBQ pit and we cook, eat, enjoy the game and enjoy time with our friends and meeting new friends.”

“We’ve got the best fans in the nation, if you don’t believe it come in there tonight. you’ll see but it’s great to be here and we’ve been waiting on this for a long time.”

“We wanted to be with all the Vandy fans because there aren’t that many of us and we need to stick together.”

“It's just so much fun up here and it’s so much fun to be around the Vanderbilt family we’re not nearly as big as the Mississippi state family but we have a tight-knit group.”

“It’s awesome, hopefully, we can take it home tonight and anchor down and take care of business. It's been awesome. Vandy's had a great season and we’re hoping to bring it home tonight.”

“Vanderbilt baseball has come a long way in the past 20 years, facility-wise and the talent we get year in and year out, and the support we get from fans because 20 years ago it was nowhere near this.” ​

Each fan base says if their team wins, the parties tonight are going to be even that much more fun.