D-II star Hawkins finishes with dream season at Creighton

BEast Creighton Villanova Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Frank Franklin II/AP
Villanova's Caleb Daniels (14) drives past Creighton's Ryan Hawkins (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big East Conference tournament Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:21:27-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins is Creighton's undisputed leader as the Bluejays prepare for their NCAA Tournament first-round game against San Diego State on Thursday.

Hawkins transferred from Division II Northwest Missouri State and has led the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding.

His biggest role has been as a leader for a team that lost all five starters from a year ago. Four freshmen and a sophomore play significant minutes.

Northwest Missouri won three national titles in Hawkins' five years there.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott says Hawkins' winning habits have rubbed off on the young Bluejays.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
