Watch
Sports

Actions

Defense dominates for Illinois in 14-6 win at Minnesota

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Illinois tight end Tip Reiman (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Illinois Minnesota Football
Illinois Minnesota Football
Illinois Minnesota Football
Illinois Minnesota Football
Illinois Minnesota Football
Posted at 3:28 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:28:13-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Illinois defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on the way to a 14-6 victory.

Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards for the Illini.

Kerby Joseph picked off Morgan at the Illini 45-yard line with 38 seconds left. That halted the rally by the Gophers and stopped their four-game winning streak cold.

Minnesota fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 4-6 and 3-4.

Brandon Peters was as sharp as he needed to be with 80 yards passing and a touchdown for Illinois.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.