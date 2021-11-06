Defense dominates for Illinois in 14-6 win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Illinois defense delivered six sacks and two interceptions of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan on the way to a 14-6 victory.

Chase Brown rushed 33 times for 150 yards for the Illini.

Kerby Joseph picked off Morgan at the Illini 45-yard line with 38 seconds left. That halted the rally by the Gophers and stopped their four-game winning streak cold.

Minnesota fell to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Illinois is 4-6 and 3-4.

Brandon Peters was as sharp as he needed to be with 80 yards passing and a touchdown for Illinois.

