Despite Johnson's stellar performance, Nebraska football loses third straight Heroes Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Not only did Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson have a career-long 70-yard run against Iowa, he also totaled a career-high 217 rushing yards, the first 200-yard game for an NU player since Ameer Abdullah in 2014.

Despite his stellar performance, the Hawkeyes shut out the Huskers in the second half, beating the Big Red 40-16.

Nebraska was up 13-10 early in the second quarter, then Iowa responded when Kamari Moulton scored a three-yard touchdown to make it 17-13.

NU got within one with less than three minutes left in the half with the final of Kyle Cunanan's three field goals, but it was all Hawkeyes from there.

Iowa scored 23 unanswered points to win its third straight Heroes Trophy.

Hawkeye quarterback Mark Gronowski went 9-for-16 for 166 yards and a touchdown; he also rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

For Nebraska, Johnson's 217 rushing yards came on 29 carries.

The big question after this game: Will Emmett Johnson forego his final season of eligibility and go pro?

After the game, Johnson said he's going to spend some time praying about it and talking to his family, while head coach Matt Rhule said he'll support whatever decision Johnson makes.