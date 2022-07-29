Watch Now
Dew Tour professional skateboarding event drops into Des Moines

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Mami Tezuka rides during practice for the DEW Tour skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 16:42:47-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP & KMTV) — Des Moines boasts one of the largest outdoor skate parks in the country and this weekend it will host the Dew Tour, a professional skateboarding competition. Athletes on the tour often appear in the X-Games and, now, the Olympics.

The Lauridsen skatepark opens at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's free to attend the competition.

To find out more visit the Dew Tour website.

