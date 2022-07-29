Dew Tour professional skateboarding event drops into Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP & KMTV) — Des Moines boasts one of the largest outdoor skate parks in the country and this weekend it will host the Dew Tour, a professional skateboarding competition. Athletes on the tour often appear in the X-Games and, now, the Olympics.

The Lauridsen skatepark opens at 3 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's free to attend the competition.

To find out more visit the Dew Tour website.

