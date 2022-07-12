Dodger Stadium concession stand workers authorize strike ahead of All-Star week

LOS ANGELES — Baseball fans could find it challenging to buy peanuts or Cracker Jacks at the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

According to Unite Here Local 11, which represents Dodger Stadium concession stands workers, 99% of them voted Sunday in favor of a strike, which could start at any moment, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that the ballpark's hourly workers, who are employed by concessionaire Compass Group and its subsidiary Levy Restaurants, want “a fair new contract.”

About 1,500 workers are employed at the stadium, which is slated to host All-Star Game events beginning Saturday.

On Monday, the Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement saying they "stand in solidarity" with the workers.

“They deserve to be treated fairly and will continue to have the 1,200 members of the MLBPA behind them,” they said in the statement.

A statement regarding the strike authorization vote by Dodger Stadium concessions workers represented by @UNITEHERE11 https://t.co/8z2z6B6QW3 pic.twitter.com/lZD7WPdQ91 — MLBPA (@MLBPA) July 11, 2022

The All-Star Game is on July 19.