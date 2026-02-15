DOWN GOES #1! Nebraska softball topples top-ranked Texas Tech

CLEARWATER, Fla. (KMTV) — The 8th ranked Nebraska softball team beat a #1 team for the 2nd time already this season by knocking off top-ranked Texas Tech, 3-2, on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida.

THE HUSKERS TAKE DOWN THE NO. 1 RED RAIDERS 😤#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/AnCuZLYSY1 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) February 15, 2026

OU transfer Hannah Coor had the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the 4th to put NU up 3-2.

Jesse Ferrell tied the game earlier in the inning with a two-run homer.

It's the Big Red's 2nd win over the #1 team this season after Nebraska, now 6-4 overall, beat previously top-ranked Texas in the opening weekend.