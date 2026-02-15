Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DOWN GOES #1! Nebraska softball topples top-ranked Texas Tech

Colin E. Braley/AP
Nebraska pitcher Jordyn Bahl (98) during an NCAA college softball game on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
CLEARWATER, Fla. (KMTV) — The 8th ranked Nebraska softball team beat a #1 team for the 2nd time already this season by knocking off top-ranked Texas Tech, 3-2, on Sunday in Clearwater, Florida.

OU transfer Hannah Coor had the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the 4th to put NU up 3-2.

Jesse Ferrell tied the game earlier in the inning with a two-run homer.

It's the Big Red's 2nd win over the #1 team this season after Nebraska, now 6-4 overall, beat previously top-ranked Texas in the opening weekend.

