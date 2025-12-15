DYLAN DEPARTING: Huskers QB Raiola entering transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Huskers, according to multiple reports.

Raiola suffered a season-ending injury in the USC game. His uncle, Donovan, was fired as NU offensive line coach earlier this month.

The son of former Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2024.

In his freshman season, Dylan threw for 13 touchdowns & 11 interceptions.

In 202, Raiola improved in both areas throwing for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.