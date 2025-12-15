Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DYLAN DEPARTING: Huskers QB Raiola entering transfer portal

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Huskers, according to multiple reports.

Raiola suffered a season-ending injury in the USC game. His uncle, Donovan, was fired as NU offensive line coach earlier this month.

The son of former Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in 2024.

In his freshman season, Dylan threw for 13 touchdowns & 11 interceptions.

In 202, Raiola improved in both areas throwing for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
