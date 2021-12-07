Eric Crouch to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time in three years, Nebraska will add another Husker to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Tonight, Eric Crouch will hear his name announced during an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame rather than in front of a sold-out crowd at Memorial Stadium and it may be a moment just as memorable.

Crouch, a Heisman Trophy winner and an all-around NCAA history maker, earned his place in the literal record books of NU 32 times but notably by becoming the third player to ever rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000. In 2001, Crouch was also a first-team All-American in the same year he won the Heisman, among other top athletic honors.

Crouch and other members of the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame classes will be honored by the National Football Foundation in Las Vegas later this evening.

The 1999 Co-offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 conference led the Huskers to numerous high winning seasons and had his jersey retired in 2002.

After college, Crouch was drafted as a receiver in the third round of the NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams and continued his football career in Europe and Canada before settling back down to open a playground and recreation equipment company in Omaha.

Crouch becomes NU's 25th inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, six of whom were coaches and 18 of whom were players inducted before tonight.