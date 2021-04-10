Watch
ESPN announcers now set for whole NCAA volleyball tournament

A day after volleyball coaches criticized ESPN’s coverage plans for the NCAA tournament, the cable network reversed course and announced there would be commentators for all matches streamed on its digital platforms.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A day after volleyball coaches criticized ESPN’s coverage plans for the NCAA tournament, the cable network reversed course and announced there would be commentators for all matches streamed on its digital platforms.

ESPN’s original plan was to stream the first- and second-round matches with no play-by-play announcers or analysts.

Several coaches complained publicly that having no announcers would diminish the stature of the tournament.

