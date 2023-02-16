Fans celebrate Chiefs win with parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMTV) — The Chiefs Kingdom was in full force in Kansas City, Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the team's super bowl win with a parade that wound through downtown.

Teammates hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and waved to fans. During a rally, the players and Coach Reid shared their excitement.

“This is just the beginning,” said Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “We ain't done yet! So, I'll make sure to hit you back next year, and I hope the crowd's the same, appreciate y'all let's go baby!”

Local schools and colleges got the day off, with some calling it a Red Snow Day.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38 to 35 Sunday.

It's their third championship and second super bowl title in four seasons.

