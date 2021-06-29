Fans have confidence in their teams going into the the first day of College World Series Finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite on and off rain on the first day of the College World Series finals, fans continued to show excitement and support for their teams.

Each fan base is confident that their team will be taking home that trophy.

"I'm always excited because I know we’re always going to make it because we’re the best college out there. Mississippi State doesn’t have anything against us. We’ve made it almost every year to College World Series," said Vanderbilt fan Kraft Eidman.

"I think we’ve got a very gritty bunch of players and they play for one another and I feel like we’ve got a really good chance," Brad Hall, a Mississippi State fan, said.

One Vanderbilt fan is doing all he can to help the Commodores, even if the rival team doesn't like it. The Vandy Whistler is loud and proud in this year's finals.

"They try to stop us every time. This time out here they’ve said we’ve been doing good, good little boys, so there’s two of us. They’ve left us alone for the most part," Preacher Franklin, the Vandy Whistler, said. "Some of the fans get on us but we’re used to that. The Vandy boys love it. The coach is okay with it, the fans love [it], so I enjoy it. It’s fun but I don’t do it for me. I do it for the kids on the field because the other team hates it. The coaches hate it. The parents on the other team, they all hate it."

Two Mississippi State fans were so determined to watch the finals in person, they camped out all night at the box office, but there was no luck.

"We were told by an official, pretty bluntly, there’s no tickets. Go home, don’t even bother trying. We left we felt pretty defeated," Colton Watson said.

They captured their journey to find tickets on Twitter. When they were turned away at the box office, Twitter came through. They were gifted tickets by Barstool sports President Dave Portnoy.

"It’s a lot of relief. It’s also a lot of excitement. We’ve been awake for 30 hours. We should be exhausted and I feel more alive than I have all week. We’ve been to every game. We weren’t going to stop now," Brady Kruse said.

Those following along on Twitter were sending them money via Venmo to ensure they'd be able to get inside the stadium for Monday's game. Now that they have tickets, they plan on donating the money they were sent to a local non profit, All Play.

