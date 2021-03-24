Fans set to return to Husker athletic events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Husker fans rejoice! The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that they are following local health guidelines and restrictions for attendance, meaning fans are likely allowed to return to regular-season conference sporting events starting immediately.

“I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”

Fans are able to attend all remaining events in Nebraska's home athletic venues, starting with Friday's softball and baseball games.

Head baseball coach Will Bolt said he's excited to be back on their home field and fans being allowed to attend makes it even better.

"It’s been over a year now since we’ve had a game and we had 4,000 people there on a Wednesday afternoon the last time these guys played at home. So again, just excited to be able to play on our home field and it makes it even better knowing that we’ll have some people there to watch," Bolt said.

Junior infielder and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach says fans gives the team a much appreciated confidence boost.

"It’s super exciting. Most of us here we came to Nebraska because of the atmosphere Haymarket Park brings us," Schwellenbach said. "It’s definitely a positive when you’re at home because the fans get you going, it helps to win, helps you score runs, it gives you confidence. I think we’re all pretty excited about it."

University of Nebraska students say the new announcement will hopefully bring the campus back to a sense of normalcy and make it lively again.

One fan who has expressed his excitement is Senator Ben Sasse. In a statement Sasse said "Husker fans are ready to get back to rooting for our teams in person. Safety is a priority, and ask any Nebraskan — our teams are too."

The Huskers Athletic Department is working with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department to ensure everyone's safety.

Tickets will be available for other sporting events, including the Huskers' May 1 spring game.

In March, the Big Ten announced that it would allow public ticket sales at conference championship events, including the Big Ten men’s gymnastics and Big Ten men’s tennis championships, which take place in Lincoln next month.

Information for upcoming Husker athletic events include the following:

Season ticket holders for the most recent ticketed season will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets (i.e., 2019 volleyball, soccer; 2020 baseball and softball) and will receive direct email communication for their respective sports today.

All ticket sales will be on a single game basis, and all tickets will be mobile.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings in all Nebraska athletic venues.

According to the Big Ten, more details will be announced soon.

All plans could change based on adjustments to Lincoln/Lancaster County directed health measures.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.