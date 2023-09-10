Fans show up to Omaha bar to cheer on the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back at home, Husker fans showed up and showed out despite a disappointing outcome in week one. A sea of red filled one bar for another disappointing outcome in week two.

Good Life Sports Bar and Grill hosted the fans and despite the Huskers playing on the road, fans showed up to cheer like it was a home game.

One fan we spoke to says he still has a lot of faith in Coach Matt Rhule despite the two losses to start the season.

He appreciates the connection Rhule has with the football team. And whether the team wins or losses, the camaraderie with fans won't stop from cheering their team on

"As of recently, it's been heartbreakers, but you always have to have faith in your team... right, said Chris Honz, a Husker fan. “I think it just shows you that our team can win games. It's just one or two mistakes... If you eliminate those, you can win any game possible and verse any team."

Nebraska takes on Northern Illinois at home next weekend at 6 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.