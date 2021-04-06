Following their passion, women go far to play flag football

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has begun competition in women's flag football with 13 small-college teams in six states.

One of them is Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska. Players from as far away as Alaska, Florida and Nevada came to the 1,600-student school to continue playing the fast-growing sport.

The NAIA expects at least 40 schools to have teams in two or three years. That's the threshold required for the NAIA to sponsor a championship in a sport.

Midland and other small schools start programs in a wide variety of sports to help increase enrollment.

