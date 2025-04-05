FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Skull fracture doesn't stop local softball coach from returning to dugout

OMAHA (KMTV) — College of Saint Mary softball coach Carolyn Bray is back in the dugout after suffering a serious head injury during a game early in the 2024 season.



Video shows Carolyn Bray helping the Flames warm up before a game, softball practice and Bray coaching in the dugout.

She was hit in the head with a foul ball during a game in Florida in the 2024 season.

Bray received a perseverance award from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Her husband, who is also her assistant coach, was honored as Assistant Coach of the Year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The softball coaching staff at College of Saint Mary recently received two national awards: One for perseverance and one for coaching.

That's the headline; but the story behind it shows a true love of competition.

It's something softball coaches often think about but rarely happens.

"I guess the ball was headed right at my face.”

College of Saint Mary softball coach Carolyn Bray, hit in the head by a foul ball during a game in Florida (on) Saint Patrick's Day 2024.

"It spun me around, knocked me out cold and then I fell on the ground,” she said.

Multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, a concussion, whiplash.

Her eyes swollen shut for a few days.

Her doctor said it looked like she had been in a bad car crash.

"She was like I can't believe you don't have any brain damage,” Bray said.

Months of physical therapy followed.

Her husband of 28 years, Chad, helping out at home.

“She did everything she could to get back to be with her team as fast as she could and that didn't surprise me at all,” Chad said.

He also helped out at work.

He’s her full time assistant coach.

He led the team while Carolyn recovered.

"It definitely speaks to your marriage vows in sickness and in health, right?” Carolyn said.

"I saw him running on fumes. I'm forever grateful for what he did for all of us here."

"She's the strongest woman I know and that was revealed through this whole process,” Chad said.

Her players also had to come to terms with what happened.

This is Macy Santoni; she hit the foul ball.

"My body kind of went into shock so I think I stood there for a minute," Santoni said of what happened after the hit.

The accident deepening the connection between player and coach.

“How Macy and I have kind of communicated about it is we've had some really long hugs that maybe there's not even any words,” Carolyn said.

Kind of just accepting the fact that it did happen but it was ok now,” Santoni said.

On and off this diamond relationships matter.

"I mean I think this is where I'm gonna cry,” Carolyn said. “I know the players would do anything I needed. And no one was surprised Chad stepped up in the hugest way possible and did what he did because that's Chad."

Both recognized at the Flames’ home opener.

Carolyn won the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Perseverance Award.

Chad honored as Assistant Coach of the Year.

“If our kids have learned how to respond to some adversity through this, I think that’s a huge takeaway,” Chad said.

This season Carolyn is coaching from the dugout, but her next goal is to get back on that third base line.