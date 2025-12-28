Former Elkhorn North state champ Reilly Palmer returns to basketball for Omaha Mavericks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha women's basketball team welcomed two new players to their roster following mid-season tryouts: Lainey Maehl and Reilly Palmer.

Palmer's name carries weight in Nebraska basketball circles. She helped Elkhorn North win two state championships and played three games with College of Saint Mary as a college freshman before stepping away from the sport three years ago to focus on her mental health.

Now a student at UNO, when Palmer heard about open tryouts, she decided to take her shot at returning to competitive basketball.

"I was like 'you know what, I don't think God's gonna put this opportunity in front of me if it's not what I'm supposed to be taking,'" Palmer said.

"I'm really proud of myself for getting back out there and being able to do something that I was uncomfortable with. But I worked through that and I persevered through that."

As of the game against Briar Cliff on Saturday, Dec. 27, Palmer had practiced with the team once. Right now she's focused on contributing in ways beyond just her playing ability.

"I think it's just a really cool experience to be back on a team and be a part of that," Palmer said. "Knowing that my voice can help the team, my energy can help the team, so I'm really focusing on that aspect right now."

Palmer's return to basketball will unfold in front of a home crowd, something Omaha women's basketball coach Jamie Carey appreciates.

"We love Nebraska kids, so keep them coming," Carey said. "And, you know, Lainey's certainly not far away, she's from Iowa. Super appreciative of both kids. I think we had a couple extra fans in the stands today because of Reilly so we love that."

Beyond her personal comeback, Palmer hopes her story can inspire young athletes.

"Sports... 90% of it is mental," Palmer said. "Prioritizing that mental health, prioritizing self care any way that you can, find what works for you and continue to persevere through that because you will get through it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.