Former Husker football coach Scott Frost suing University of Nebraska

Frost is claiming a breach of contract and is seeking $5 million in damages.
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following his team's 28-23 loss to Purdue in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is suing the university's Board of Regents.

According to court documents, he's seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Frost was fired from his position as head football coach on Sept. 11, 2022.

He's claiming a 2022 W-2 was incorrect, creating "$1,720,000 of income tax liability," and that he did not receive "liquidated damages payments on which the additional tax was based."

Frost claims he received that W-2 in September 2023, resulting in late filing fees.

