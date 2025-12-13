Former Husker football coach Scott Frost suing University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is suing the university's Board of Regents.

According to court documents, he's seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Frost was fired from his position as head football coach on Sept. 11, 2022.

He's claiming a 2022 W-2 was incorrect, creating "$1,720,000 of income tax liability," and that he did not receive "liquidated damages payments on which the additional tax was based."

Frost claims he received that W-2 in September 2023, resulting in late filing fees.