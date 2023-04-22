Former Husker football coach Solich returns to alma mater ahead of spring game

OMAHA (KMTV) — It’s a full circle moment two decades in the making for Frank Solich.

The former Husker football coach returned to his alma mater Friday as the University of Nebraska prepares to honor him at halftime of the spring football game.

He spoke to reporters on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Solich says it took some convincing to get to this point.

“Coaching is very hard on families,” said Solich. “It was very difficult on our family. I felt it was best for me just to stay completely away. And then you know, it got to the point where I felt like hey, maybe it’s time to look at this through a different lens. I was in some ways only hurting myself continuing to stay away. So I’m glad to be back.”

Solich says even though he kept his distance, he always had a soft spot for the Huskers.

“Obviously, deep down inside, I was actually pulling for Nebraska,” Solich said. “So it was tough to see what had transpired in terms of wins and losses as things unfolded over the years.”

With a new face leading the team this upcoming season, he’s optimistic about the future of the program.

“I’m hoping that they’ll have great success and be able to move Nebraska’s football program forward, and I really believe that’ll happen,” Solich said.

Nebraska’s spring football game will begin at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.