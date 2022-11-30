Former Husker Grant Wistrom to be inducted into Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Athletics Department announced on Wednesday that Grant Wistrom is one of three 2022 inductees into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame presented by AutoNation.

Wistrom will be joined by Oklahoma’s Dewey Selmon and Miami’s Bernard Clark Jr.

According to a press release, the ceremony will take place at the Orange Bowl Coaches Luncheon on Dec. 29 and will be featured in an on-field ceremony at the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 in Hard Rock Stadium.

Wistrom was a part of three Orange Bowl victories, including two that clinched national championships for Nebraska.

He played in the 1996 and 1997 teams that played in the Orange Bowl. Wistrom had five tackles and a sack in the 1996 victory over Virginia Tech.

He ended his college career by helping Nebraska to a 42-17 victory over No. 3 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Wistrom had two tackles, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss as Nebraska held Peyton Manning to just 134 passing yards.

The press release noted that Wistrom is Nebraska’s 15th inductee into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame, including 13 Husker players and coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.

