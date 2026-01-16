Former Husker volleyball star Beason glad to be back in Nebraska with Supernovas

OMAHA (KMTV) — After spending her first pro season in Atlanta, former Husker volleyball star Merritt Beason is back in Nebraska now playing for the Omaha Supernovas.

Despite going number one overall in the 2024 draft, Merritt Beason believes year one in the pros taught her several lessons.

"Everyone is good and you're surrounded by such amazing talent," Beason said. "And you're playing against the best of the best day in and day out."

Following her first professional season with Atlanta,Beason traded her time near the 10-foot line for some time on the sidelines, serving as head coach for her high school alma mater in Gardendale, Alabama.

"I think it was more rewarding and more beneficial for me than it probably was for those girls," said Beason. "I learned so much and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my volleyball career yet. Honestly, it gives me a lot more grace for the coaches that I have had and that I do have, having that experience under my belt."

Now Beason is back in the Cornhusker State, playing a pivotal role for the Supernovas.

"Obviously, everybody talks about the state of Nebraska, how much they celebrate their volleyball players, how much they love them," Beason said. "And I think that was something that I missed and something that's special."

The former Husker still finds herself following the Big Red, even attending NU's Elite Eight loss to Texas A&M,

"It's worse being in the stands than it is on the court,100%," said Beason. "I was like so much more emotional and anxious and everything .I think just the growth that they've all made as humans and as leaders was so special to watch."

The Novas host Beason's former team, Atlanta, on Friday at 7 PM.