Former Westside student Lexi Zeiss selected for USA Gymnastics Senior Women's National Team

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sixteen-year-old Nebraskan Lexi Zeiss is once again in the national spotlight.

The Omaha native and former Westside student was selected for the USA Gymnastics Senior Women's National Team after placing 7th in the all-around competition at the 2022 National Championships.

This comes after Zeiss won Silver in the All-Around competition, a Silver team medal, and a Bronze on the balance beam competition in July at the 2022 Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Brazil.

Zeiss is one of eight US senior women's gymnasts to be selected for the national team after the national championships in Florida this past weekend. Additionally, she placed 6th on the uneven bars.

“It was an incredible experience to compete at my first US National Championships. To be competing among the world’s best was an amazing feeling,” said Zeiss. “After Brazil, I immediately set being in the Top 8 at Championships as my goal. To be named as part of that Sunday night was a dream come true, extra special because I suffered a knee injury during training Friday morning and wasn’t even sure I would be able to compete.”

Zeiss now lives in Minnesota where she trains with the Twin City Twisters. She's back in the gym training and leaves for US National Team camp in September.

“When Lexi was in the sixth grade she did a report for school on ‘How To Make The National Team’,” said Lexi’s parents, Dana and Jess Zeiss of Omaha. “Over the years, she kept that report in one of her drawers. She spends endless hours in the gym training, and has sacrificed much. To see her smile on Sunday night when that dream came true was simply amazing. It was very emotional.”

US National Team coaches and coordinators will choose team members to represent the US at competitions in Hungary and Paris this fall. Five team members will also be chosen to represent the US at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England in October.

