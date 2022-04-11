Fox to televise 35 of 64 World Cup matches on main network

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox will televise 35 World Cup matches on its main Fox broadcast network.

That includes all three U.S. first-round games in Qatar and all from the quarterfinals on.

The total on the Fox network is down from 38 at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

There will be 29 on the FS1 cable network.

This year's tournament was shifted from its usual June-July period until Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 because of the summer heat in Qatar.

U.S. Spanish-language television rights are held by NBCUniversal's Telemundo.

During the NFL season, FS1 will show four Sunday group matches on Nov. 27, and then two Sunday round-of-16 matches on Dec. 4, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. is set to play England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. EST. They will then close out the tournament’s opening day against either Scotland, Ukraine, or Wales.