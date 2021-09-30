Watch
Frank Thomas heads group that buys Field of Dreams site

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 30, 2021
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.

The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought a controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball's stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

The company says This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust. Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.

