Frost on Martinez's health: "If anybody knows about rumors around here, it's probably me."

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Following Thursday's practice, Nebraska head football coach discussed the health status of junior quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez was sidelined for a series in last Saturday's game at Michigan State after taking a hard hit.

"He's tough as nails," Frost said. "I got so much respect for him and what he's been through and what he goes through. I've heard some of the rumors and if anybody knows about rumors around here, it's probably me. Ridiculous rumors. He probably has lupus and leprosy and smallpox and all these other things. He's fine. He's going to play. He's a heck of a player and really tough guy."

The Huskers host Northwestern on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN.